Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Trading 12.9% Higher – Still a Buy?

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 12.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 115 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 108.80 ($1.37). Approximately 6,868,830 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 3,324,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.40 ($1.21).
Ferrexpo Stock Up 12.9 %
The stock has a market capitalization of £804.55 million, a P/E ratio of -14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 101.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 72.63.
About Ferrexpo
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ferrexpo
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Airbnb’s Earnings: Sky High Results, Grounded Guidance?
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Kyndryl Soars on AI, Cybersecurity Growth—What’s Next?
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Conflicting Signals: Tempus AI’s Stock Market Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.