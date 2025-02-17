Short Interest in Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP) Increases By 5.7%

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 503,200 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the January 15th total of 476,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Himalaya Shipping Price Performance

HSHP stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.00. 87,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,551. Himalaya Shipping has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $9.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34.

Get Himalaya Shipping alerts:

Himalaya Shipping Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Himalaya Shipping

About Himalaya Shipping

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSHP. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Himalaya Shipping by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 186,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Himalaya Shipping by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Himalaya Shipping by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Himalaya Shipping by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Himalaya Shipping by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 366,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Himalaya Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himalaya Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.