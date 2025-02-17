Short Interest in Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP) Increases By 5.7%

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 503,200 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the January 15th total of 476,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.
Himalaya Shipping Price Performance
HSHP stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.00. 87,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,551. Himalaya Shipping has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $9.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34.
Himalaya Shipping Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.
About Himalaya Shipping
Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
