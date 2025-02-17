Short Interest in Currys plc (OTCMKTS:DSITF) Grows By 5.6%

Currys plc (OTCMKTS:DSITF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 446,200 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the January 15th total of 422,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 106.2 days.
Currys Stock Performance
Shares of DSITF stock remained flat at $1.17 on Monday. Currys has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.10.
Currys Company Profile
