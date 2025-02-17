Short Interest in Currys plc (OTCMKTS:DSITF) Grows By 5.6%

Currys plc (OTCMKTS:DSITF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 446,200 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the January 15th total of 422,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 106.2 days.

Currys Stock Performance

Shares of DSITF stock remained flat at $1.17 on Monday. Currys has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.10.

Currys Company Profile

Currys plc operates as a omnichannel retailer of technology products and services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Iceland, Greenland, and the Faroe Islands. The company offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; iD Mobile, a mobile virtual network operator solution; and provides consumer electrical repair and insurance services.

