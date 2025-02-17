Promising Agriculture Stocks To Watch Today – February 17th

Deere & Company, Ingersoll Rand, Chubb, Apollo Global Management, and Corteva are the five Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are involved in the production, distribution, and sale of agricultural products. These companies typically operate in sectors such as farming, livestock, agribusiness, and food processing. Investing in agriculture stocks can provide exposure to the performance of the agriculture industry and can be impacted by factors like weather conditions, commodity prices, and global demand for food. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Deere & Company stock traded up $13.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $480.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,919,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,099. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $446.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $416.83. The company has a market cap of $130.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.98. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $340.20 and a 52 week high of $485.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Ingersoll Rand (IR)

Ingersoll Rand Inc. provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Shares of IR traded down $6.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.79. The company had a trading volume of 7,441,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,534. Ingersoll Rand has a 1 year low of $83.72 and a 1 year high of $106.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.43.

Chubb (CB)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $3.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $264.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,919,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,017. Chubb has a 1-year low of $238.85 and a 1-year high of $302.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $271.54 and a 200 day moving average of $279.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $106.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of APO traded up $5.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $162.95. 2,665,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,235,579. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.27. The stock has a market cap of $92.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $95.11 and a twelve month high of $189.49.

Corteva (CTVA)

Corteva, Inc. operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

NYSE:CTVA traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,906,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,806,061. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.51. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $66.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.78.

