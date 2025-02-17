Outdoor Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 17th

Walmart, CRH, Affirm, Lowe’s Companies, and Deckers Outdoor are the five Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks refer to investments in companies that operate predominantly in outdoor industries, such as camping, hiking, fishing, and outdoor recreation. These stocks are influenced by factors like seasonal changes, weather patterns, and consumer spending on outdoor activities. Investors may choose outdoor stocks as a way to capitalize on growing interest in outdoor recreation and trends in eco-friendly and sustainable products. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.04. The stock had a trading volume of 14,096,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,084,413. The company has a market cap of $835.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.99 and its 200-day moving average is $85.56. Walmart has a 52 week low of $55.99 and a 52 week high of $105.30.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

CRH traded up $1.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.31. 5,720,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,413,659. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.81. CRH has a 12-month low of $71.18 and a 12-month high of $108.39.

Affirm (AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.69. 6,253,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,470,344. Affirm has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $80.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.89 and a 200 day moving average of $51.27. The company has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.14 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 12.60 and a current ratio of 12.60.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $251.88. 1,805,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,067,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.59. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $211.80 and a 52-week high of $287.01.

Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

DECK stock traded down $3.10 on Monday, hitting $155.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,262,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,403. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.49. The stock has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.07. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $131.39 and a 12-month high of $223.98.

