Promising Small Cap Stocks To Follow Now – February 17th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, AltC Acquisition, Serve Robotics, Jet.AI, D-Wave Quantum, Moleculin Biotech, and MGO Global are the seven Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small cap stocks refer to stocks of companies with relatively small market capitalization, typically ranging from $300 million to $2 billion. These companies are often younger, less established, and can offer higher growth potential along with greater risk compared to larger companies. Investors interested in small cap stocks should be prepared for more volatility and fluctuations in price. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of SQQQ traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.59. The company had a trading volume of 40,374,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,066,824. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.31. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

ALCC stock traded down $2.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.62. 14,232,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,393. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.27. AltC Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $18.80.

Serve Robotics (SERV)

Serve Robotics Inc. designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc. in July 2023.

SERV stock traded down $9.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.85. 53,584,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,570,236. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.96. Serve Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $24.35.

Jet.AI (JTAI)

Jet.AI Inc. primarily engages in the development and operation of private aviation platforms. The company operates CharterGPT, a booking platform that functions as a prospecting and quoting platform to arrange private jet travel with its aircrafts and third-party carriers. It also provides Reroute AI software that recycles aircraft waiting to return to base into prospective new charter bookings to destinations within specific distances; and DynoFlight, a software application programming interface (API), which enables aircraft operators to track and estimate emissions, and purchase carbon offset credits.

Shares of JTAI stock traded up $3.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,183,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,865. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.58. Jet.AI has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $315.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of -0.07.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

D-Wave Quantum stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.38. 52,042,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,239,728. D-Wave Quantum has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $11.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.18.

Moleculin Biotech (MBRX)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1B/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma metastasized to the lungs.

Shares of NASDAQ MBRX traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.18. 136,209,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,127. Moleculin Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $10.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.22.

MGO Global (MGOL)

MGO Global, Inc. operates as a lifestyle brand portfolio company. The company is involved in the fashion design, brand development and management, sourcing and manufacturing, licensing, IP protection, corporate finance, consumer engagement and experience, ecommerce, and retail sales and marketing activities related to the Messi brand.

MGOL stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.72. 411,516,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,446,240. MGO Global has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $18.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 7.26.

