SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 960,600 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the January 15th total of 812,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 192,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in SEACOR Marine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Glenorchy Capital Ltd bought a new position in SEACOR Marine in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,470,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in SEACOR Marine by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 86,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 1.3% during the third quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 1,331,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,851,000 after buying an additional 17,498 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 345,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 171,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMHI traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $6.72. 86,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,504. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. SEACOR Marine has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $15.36. The stock has a market cap of $185.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.28.

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment for offshore rigs and platforms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, and offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.

