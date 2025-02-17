Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,010,000 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the January 15th total of 9,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Mplx Price Performance

Shares of MPLX stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,749,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,670. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.51. Mplx has a one year low of $38.22 and a one year high of $54.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Get Mplx alerts:

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Mplx had a return on equity of 31.94% and a net margin of 36.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mplx will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.9565 per share. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is 90.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Mplx by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in Mplx in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Mplx from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Mplx from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Mplx from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mplx from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mplx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on MPLX

Mplx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.