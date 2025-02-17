Short Interest in ioneer Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSCCF) Rises By 9.2%

ioneer Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSCCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,918,600 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the January 15th total of 5,419,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 330,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.9 days.

Shares of GSCCF stock traded down C$0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$0.10. 19,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,687. ioneer has a 12-month low of C$0.06 and a 12-month high of C$0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.12.

ioneer Ltd explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. Its flagship property is the Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron project located in the state of Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as Global Geoscience Limited and changed its name to ioneer Ltd in November 2018.

