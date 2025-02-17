Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,787,300 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the January 15th total of 82,227,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,675.0 days.
Intesa Sanpaolo Price Performance
Shares of IITSF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.66. 3,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,050. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $4.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.13.
About Intesa Sanpaolo
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Intesa Sanpaolo
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Airbnb’s Earnings: Sky High Results, Grounded Guidance?
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Kyndryl Soars on AI, Cybersecurity Growth—What’s Next?
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Conflicting Signals: Tempus AI’s Stock Market Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.