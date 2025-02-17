Top Electric Vehicle Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 16th

Tesla, Baidu, Rivian Automotive, Vale, Lucid Group, Genuine Parts, and NIO are the seven Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks are shares of companies that are involved in the design, manufacturing, and sale of electric vehicles (EVs) or related components such as batteries and charging infrastructure. These stocks reflect the performance of companies that are at the forefront of the shift towards sustainable transportation and the growing demand for EVs worldwide. Investors can trade these stocks to capitalize on the expanding market for electric vehicles and the potential for growth in the clean energy sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $355.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,000,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,880,264. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $406.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.24. Tesla has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 174.43, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Baidu (BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

BIDU stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,589,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,009,565. Baidu has a 1 year low of $77.19 and a 1 year high of $116.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.71. The stock has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BIDU

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

RIVN traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.03. 33,856,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,819,302. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.56. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Rivian Automotive has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $18.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIVN

Vale (VALE)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Shares of Vale stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.78. 31,743,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,358,476. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average is $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Vale has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $13.77. The stock has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VALE

Lucid Group (LCID)

Lucid Group, Inc. a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Shares of LCID traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $3.31. The stock had a trading volume of 80,207,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,537,840. Lucid Group has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $4.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LCID

Genuine Parts (GPC)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $124.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,973,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,981. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.75. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $112.74 and a 52 week high of $164.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GPC

NIO (NIO)

NIO Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

NYSE NIO traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $4.44. 53,985,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,445,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.75. NIO has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $7.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NIO

Featured Stories