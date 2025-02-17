Sanctuary Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 606,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $30,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 28,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% in the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. First County Bank CT lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 10,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock opened at $51.51 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $46.79 and a twelve month high of $53.40. The stock has a market cap of $134.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.26.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

