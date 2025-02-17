Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Short Interest Update

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 635,200 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the January 15th total of 573,700 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 617,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of KELYA stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $14.14. 374,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,028. The company has a market cap of $503.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Kelly Services has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $25.27.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.38. Kelly Services had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Kelly Services will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

In other news, SVP Daniel H. Malan acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $48,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,175.28. The trade was a 3.79 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kelly Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Kelly Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $781,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Kelly Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 1,730.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 234,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 221,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

