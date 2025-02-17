JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Short Interest Update

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,870,000 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the January 15th total of 60,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 18.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

JBLU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of JetBlue Airways to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.85 to $7.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.51.

In other JetBlue Airways news, Director Nik Mittal acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.14 per share, with a total value of $614,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 116,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,960.02. This represents a 608.16 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1,951.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.78. 11,558,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,478,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18. JetBlue Airways has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $8.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.46.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

