Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Raelipskie Partnership

Raelipskie Partnership cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Raelipskie Partnership’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $79.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $81.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $20.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 29.74%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

