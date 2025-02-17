Carclo (LON:CAR) Stock Price Down 7.8% – Should You Sell?

Carclo plc (LON:CAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 19 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 21.40 ($0.27). 1,146,019 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 440% from the average session volume of 212,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.20 ($0.29).
The firm has a market cap of £15.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 24.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 30.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 961.23.
Carclo (LON:CAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported GBX 0.70 ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Carclo had a negative return on equity of 61.91% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carclo plc will post 4.4999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Carclo Company Profile
Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of injection molded plastic parts. It operates in two segments, CTP and Aerospace. The CTP segment offers value-adding engineered solutions for the life science, optical, and precision component industries. The Aerospace segment supplies systems to the manufacturing and aerospace industries.
