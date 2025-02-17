PetroTal Corp. (TSE:TAL.V) Director Guillermo Florez Sells 16,000 Shares

PetroTal Corp. (TSE:TAL.V – Get Free Report) Director Guillermo Florez sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.70, for a total transaction of C$11,200.00.

PetroTal Price Performance

About PetroTal

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary asset is the Bretana oil field located in the MaraÃ±Ã³n Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.

