Hassell Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Hassell Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.6% of Hassell Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hassell Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 31,623,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,513,201,000 after purchasing an additional 793,333 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,464,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $692,122,000 after buying an additional 190,971 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,168,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,944,000 after buying an additional 556,913 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,270,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,140,000 after buying an additional 434,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,571,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,459,000 after acquiring an additional 227,048 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $45.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

