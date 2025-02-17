Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) Short Interest Up 6.1% in January

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,059,600 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the January 15th total of 998,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Hufvudstaden AB (publ) Stock Performance
HUFAF remained flat at $12.20 during trading on Monday. Hufvudstaden AB has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.20 and its 200-day moving average is $12.20.
Hufvudstaden AB (publ) Company Profile
