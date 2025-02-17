Short Interest in Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF) Declines By 13.8%

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 293,000 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the January 15th total of 339,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 71.5 days.

Hammond Power Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Hammond Power Solutions stock remained flat at C$64.61 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,160. Hammond Power Solutions has a 52-week low of C$63.00 and a 52-week high of C$117.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$81.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$89.50.

Hammond Power Solutions Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.1955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. Hammond Power Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.97%.

Hammond Power Solutions Company Profile

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of various transformers in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and India. It offers custom electrical magnetics, cast resin, custom liquid filled distribution and power transformers, and standard electrical transformers to the electrical and electronic industries.

