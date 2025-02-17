Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,557 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 11,212 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 0.9% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 11,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 17.1% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 909,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,542,000 after purchasing an additional 132,967 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Home Depot by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,291,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $360.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total value of $40,258.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,465 shares in the company, valued at $5,018,159.70. This represents a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD opened at $409.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $406.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $404.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $396.14. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.77 and a 1 year high of $439.37.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

