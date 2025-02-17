Csenge Advisory Group Lowers Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,183 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth $41,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total value of $40,258.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,159.70. The trade was a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYSE:HD opened at $409.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The company has a market capitalization of $406.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.77 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $404.49 and its 200 day moving average is $396.14.

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Home Depot from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.44.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

