iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,020.0% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 32,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGG stock opened at $97.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.82. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $94.85 and a one year high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

