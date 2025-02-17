First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Short Interest Update

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the January 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 1ST Source Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000.

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FAD stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $146.58. 2,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,707. The company has a market capitalization of $234.53 million, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.10. First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $114.54 and a 1 year high of $150.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.01 and its 200 day moving average is $137.41.

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.3113 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

