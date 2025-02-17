Total Investment Management Inc. Takes $480,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 48.1% during the third quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 96.4% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $202.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.75 and a 52-week high of $242.77.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,066.20. This trade represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HON. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.71.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

