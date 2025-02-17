Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Short Interest Update

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the January 15th total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 618,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance

TLK stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.51. 384,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,081. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $26.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Saturna Capital Corp boosted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 0.9% during the third quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 83,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 13,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 31.4% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

