Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,025 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,209 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $9,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 20,324.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,715,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702,340 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $573,306,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,671,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,307,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,803 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in International Business Machines by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,687,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,909,000 after purchasing an additional 800,930 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 23,311.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 697,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,262,000 after buying an additional 694,204 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.44.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.6 %

IBM stock opened at $260.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $162.62 and a 1-year high of $265.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.45. The company has a market capitalization of $241.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.21%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

