Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,037,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,687,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687,550 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,082.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,430,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,060,000 after buying an additional 3,322,588 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9,287.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,826,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,259,000 after buying an additional 2,796,469 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,008,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,062,000 after buying an additional 1,863,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6,550.6% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,277,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,305 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ BND opened at $72.53 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $75.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.34.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2348 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

