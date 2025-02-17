Highview Capital Management LLC DE Purchases 6,282 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,282 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,780.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,808,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,883,000 after buying an additional 10,625,142 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4,722.9% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 4,370,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,005,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280,041 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 46,095,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436,012 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,209.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,895,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,432,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,587 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.51 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $53.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.26. The company has a market cap of $134.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

