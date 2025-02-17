Mathes Company Inc. Trims Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mathes Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,664 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Netflix by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 848,150 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $760,918,000 after buying an additional 156,958 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,579,404 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,829,494,000 after buying an additional 29,726 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 2.0% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 612,458 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $434,398,000 after buying an additional 11,921 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Netflix by 4.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 41,946 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $29,751,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc increased its holdings in Netflix by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 143,757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $128,133,000 after buying an additional 10,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,058.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.38, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $929.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $805.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $542.01 and a 1-year high of $1,064.50.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $986.75, for a total value of $473,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.00, for a total transaction of $518,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 303,809 shares of company stock worth $290,374,484. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,150.00 price objective (up previously from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $850.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Phillip Securities cut shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,021.70.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

