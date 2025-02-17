Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Purchased by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up about 2.8% of Human Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Human Investing LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $15,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 17,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $261,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 88.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 617,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,422,000 after purchasing an additional 83,470 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 897,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,332,000 after purchasing an additional 76,928 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.32 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $72.95 and a 12 month high of $78.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.30.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2531 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

