Best Solar Stocks Worth Watching – February 16th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, NextEra Energy, Vistra, and GE Vernova are the five Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks refer to publicly traded companies within the renewable energy sector that focus on the development, manufacturing, and distribution of solar energy products and services. These stocks represent investments in companies that are involved in the production and utilization of solar panels, solar power systems, and related technologies for the generation of clean energy from the sun. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $355.84. 68,000,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,880,264. Tesla has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 174.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $406.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.24.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $479.77. 2,823,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,973,708. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $461.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $458.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.88. Berkshire Hathaway has a one year low of $395.66 and a one year high of $491.67.

NextEra Energy (NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

NEE traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $68.06. 14,183,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,249,278. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.84. The firm has a market cap of $139.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.58. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $86.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

VST traded up $1.94 on Friday, hitting $167.59. 5,707,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,342,942. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.20. The firm has a market cap of $57.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.22. Vistra has a one year low of $44.25 and a one year high of $199.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

GEV traded down $2.88 on Friday, hitting $367.43. 2,238,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,236,943. The firm has a market cap of $101.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.08. GE Vernova has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $447.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.55.

