Highview Capital Management LLC DE Decreases Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE lessened its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,886,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 44,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,023,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 929,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,963,000 after purchasing an additional 7,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE DE opened at $480.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $446.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $416.52. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $485.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 31.32%. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DE. Barclays raised their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $546.00 target price (down from $550.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $450.12.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

