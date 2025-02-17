Highview Capital Management LLC DE Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 72,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,181,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.2% of Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 95,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after buying an additional 18,732 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 331,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,606,000 after acquiring an additional 16,559 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 331,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,843,000 after acquiring an additional 23,496 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,214,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $317,720,000 after acquiring an additional 963,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $45.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.36.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

