Millburn Ridgefield Corp Has $317.72 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,214,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 963,978 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 7.9% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned about 0.40% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $317,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 13,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 28,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $45.88 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

