Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Sells 68,118 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 98.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68,118 shares during the quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $266.29 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $184.84 and a 12 month high of $270.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $250.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.72.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

