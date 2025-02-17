Mathes Company Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Mathes Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWF. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $416.37 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $315.24 and a fifty-two week high of $419.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $409.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $386.73. The company has a market cap of $110.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

