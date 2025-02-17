Best Digital Media Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 17th

Alibaba Group, Adobe, Digital Realty Trust, Sunrun, BCE, Nexstar Media Group, and Magnite are the seven Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Digital media stocks refer to the shares of companies that are involved in the creation, distribution, or monetization of digital content such as streaming services, social media platforms, online advertising, or video game companies. These stocks are influenced by advancements in technology, changes in user behavior, and trends in the digital media landscape. Investors may be interested in digital media stocks for their potential for growth in a rapidly evolving industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $5.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $124.73. The company had a trading volume of 52,592,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,722,708. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.25 and a 200 day moving average of $91.20. The firm has a market cap of $296.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $68.36 and a 1-year high of $126.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Shares of ADBE traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $460.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,621,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,588,013. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $200.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $446.56 and a 200 day moving average of $496.20. Adobe has a 52 week low of $403.75 and a 52 week high of $607.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADBE

Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $164.06. 4,795,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,331,411. The firm has a market cap of $54.42 billion, a PE ratio of 137.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DLR

Sunrun (RUN)

Sunrun Inc. designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Shares of RUN traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.82. The stock had a trading volume of 7,499,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,613,304. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.70. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $7.87 and a twelve month high of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RUN

BCE (BCE)

BCE Inc., a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

NYSE BCE traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,282,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,432,294. BCE has a 12 month low of $21.87 and a 12 month high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.33. The company has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 198.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BCE

Nexstar Media Group (NXST)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Shares of NXST stock traded up $2.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $153.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,050. Nexstar Media Group has a one year low of $147.25 and a one year high of $191.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.29. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NXST

Magnite (MGNI)

Magnite, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

MGNI stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,102,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,613. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Magnite has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $21.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 333.33, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MGNI

Read More