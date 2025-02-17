Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stake Increased by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Collier Financial acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 3,883.2% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 559,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 545,936 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter worth $29,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $46.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.10. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $32.49 and a 52 week high of $48.08. The stock has a market cap of $360.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.58.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

