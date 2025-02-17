Best Medical Stocks To Follow Today – February 17th

Eli Lilly and Company, Hims & Hers Health, Tempus AI, Merck & Co., Inc., and UnitedHealth Group are the five Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Medical stocks are publicly traded companies that operate within the healthcare industry, specifically focusing on the manufacturing, distribution, or provision of medical supplies, equipment, devices, pharmaceuticals, or healthcare services. Investors may choose to invest in medical stocks to gain exposure to the healthcare sector and potentially capitalize on the growth and innovation within the industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $27.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $844.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,219,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,056,943. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $794.44 and a 200-day moving average of $845.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.15, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $711.40 and a 12-month high of $972.53.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Shares of NYSE:HIMS traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,691,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,475,684. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.06 and a 200-day moving average of $24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.31 and a beta of 1.35. Hims & Hers Health has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $64.84.

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Tempus AI stock traded up $5.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.44. The stock had a trading volume of 25,048,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,947,475. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.37. Tempus AI has a one year low of $22.89 and a one year high of $91.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.01. The stock had a trading volume of 26,768,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,162,434. The company has a market capitalization of $209.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.06. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $82.09 and a one year high of $134.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UNH traded down $7.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $523.48. 3,703,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,348,924. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $523.11 and its 200 day moving average is $563.00. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $436.38 and a 52 week high of $630.73.

