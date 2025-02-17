Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Bicara Therapeutics (BCAX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BCAX):

2/12/2025 – Bicara Therapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2025 – Bicara Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2025 – Bicara Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/27/2025 – Bicara Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $42.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

BCAX traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.48. 180,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,690. Bicara Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $28.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Bicara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000.

Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.

