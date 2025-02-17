Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. Has $298.14 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 571,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 70,188 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for about 5.3% of Meridiem Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Intuitive Surgical worth $298,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $33,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

ISRG stock opened at $595.55 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $364.17 and a one year high of $616.00. The stock has a market cap of $212.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $559.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $519.66.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.00, for a total transaction of $202,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,734. This trade represents a 6.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.06, for a total value of $58,542.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,819.42. This represents a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,348 shares of company stock valued at $3,587,582. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $522.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.10.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

