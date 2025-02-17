Panther Metals (LON:PALM) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Panther Metals PLC (LON:PALM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 48.10 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 49.62 ($0.62), with a volume of 5695 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.20 ($0.61).

Panther Metals Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 72.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 91.24. The company has a market cap of £2.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,259.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Panther Metals Company Profile

Listed on the standard segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, Panther Metals invests in or acquires companies or projects within the natural resources sector which have the potential for growth and value generation over the medium to long term.

The Company will utilise their extensive international network to identify opportunities in base, precious and energy metals.

