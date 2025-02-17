Panther Metals (LON:PALM) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Panther Metals PLC (LON:PALM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 48.10 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 49.62 ($0.62), with a volume of 5695 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.20 ($0.61).
Panther Metals Trading Up 2.9 %
The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 72.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 91.24. The company has a market cap of £2.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,259.16 and a beta of 1.19.
Panther Metals Company Profile
The Company will utilise their extensive international network to identify opportunities in base, precious and energy metals.
