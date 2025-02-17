Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 206 ($2.59) and last traded at GBX 213 ($2.68), with a volume of 944454 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 217 ($2.73).
Several research analysts have recently commented on RCDO shares. Shore Capital upgraded Ricardo to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 730 ($9.18) target price on shares of Ricardo in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.
Ricardo plc is a global strategic, environmental, and engineering consulting company, listed on the London Stock Exchange. With over 100 years of engineering excellence and close to 3,000 employees in more than 20 countries, we provide exceptional levels of expertise in delivering innovative cross-sector sustainable outcomes to support energy transition and scarce resources, environmental services together with safe and smart mobility.
