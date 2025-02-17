North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 352 ($4.43) and last traded at GBX 350 ($4.40), with a volume of 195394 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 349 ($4.39).
North American Income Trust Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £429.77 million, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 336.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 324.38. The company has a current ratio of 12.03, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54.
North American Income Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a GBX 2.70 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. North American Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently 29.54%.
Insider Activity
North American Income Trust Company Profile
Leading US companies picked for their higher income potential
