North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 352 ($4.43) and last traded at GBX 350 ($4.40), with a volume of 195394 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 349 ($4.39).

North American Income Trust Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £429.77 million, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 336.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 324.38. The company has a current ratio of 12.03, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54.

Get North American Income Trust alerts:

North American Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a GBX 2.70 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. North American Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

Insider Activity

North American Income Trust Company Profile

In other North American Income Trust news, insider Charles Park bought 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 344 ($4.33) per share, with a total value of £326,800 ($411,120.90). Insiders own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Leading US companies picked for their higher income potential

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for North American Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.