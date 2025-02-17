Wealth Quarterback LLC Sells 186 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Wealth Quarterback LLC lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1,054.5% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $260.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $232.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $241.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $162.62 and a 52-week high of $265.72.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on International Business Machines from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IBM

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.