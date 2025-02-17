CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $58,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. Creative Planning increased its stake in Honeywell International by 6.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 230,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,653,000 after purchasing an additional 13,420 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 6.7% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 9.2% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $577,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Honeywell International
In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This trade represents a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Honeywell International Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $202.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.75 and a twelve month high of $242.77.
Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Honeywell International Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.
About Honeywell International
Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.
Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.