Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 722,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,840 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.08% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $389,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter.

VOO stock opened at $560.69 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $453.60 and a 12-month high of $561.86. The company has a market cap of $507.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $549.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $533.82.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

