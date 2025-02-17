Retirement Income Solutions Inc Purchases Shares of 5,925 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 445.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after acquiring an additional 113,699 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,476 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 228,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,991,000 after buying an additional 98,259 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $45.88 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $49.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.63 and its 200 day moving average is $45.36. The company has a market cap of $83.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

