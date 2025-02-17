Accenture CEO, Julie Sweet, Diagnosed with Breast Cancer

Julie Sweet, the Chief Executive Officer of Accenture, recently shared news with the company’s employees about her health. In a message addressed to all Accenture staff, Sweet disclosed that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer. Despite the somber news, Sweet conveyed a positive outlook regarding her prognosis.

The announcement revealed that the cancer was detected in its early stages, increasing the likelihood of a complete recovery. Further medical evaluations, including a PET scan, indicated no presence of cancer in other parts of Sweet’s body.

To address her diagnosis, Sweet is scheduled to undergo surgery the following week, with subsequent treatment expected to involve radiation over a 12 to 16-week period. Notably, Sweet intends to maintain her role as CEO during this time, overseeing the company’s day-to-day operations. However, she plans to limit her travel commitments during the treatment phase.

Sweet expressed confidence in Accenture’s Global Management Committee and the dedicated teams worldwide. She reassured employees that the company remains committed to its core values of delivering comprehensive value to clients, employees, shareholders, partners, and communities.

In conclusion, Julie Sweet expressed her gratitude to the Accenture team for their unwavering support and dedication. The Board of Directors at Accenture has been briefed on the situation and has extended their full support to Sweet during her treatment.

